/Nepal Election 2026: Spotlight on Key Jhapa-5 Constituency

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 12:00 IST
As Nepal heads toward crucial national elections, all eyes are on the Jhapa-5 constituency, emerging as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds. Political parties are intensifying campaigns in the region, seen as a key indicator of broader electoral trends. With high voter engagement and competitive candidates, Jhapa-5 could play a decisive role in shaping Nepal’s political future. The countdown to the Nepal elections has officially begun.