Nearly 700 Afghan evacuees leave military bases in U.S. before resettlement

Oct 02, 2021, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Something unexpected is happening at U.S. military bases hosting Afghan evacuees. Nearly 700 of them are simply leaving before receiving U.S. resettlement services, this has raised alarms over immigration advocates concerned about risks to Afghans.
