/NDA picks Maharashtra governor: CP Radhakrishnan announced as V-P nominee

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been officially declared the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, scheduled to be held on September 9, 2025. The announcement was made by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, following a key meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader and two-time MP from Tamil Nadu, currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra. His nomination underscores the NDA’s strategic positioning ahead of the upcoming election.