Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released as ankle tag removed but faces new charges

Mar 08, 2021, 10.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran has finally had her ankle tag removed. She was arrested at Tehran airport in 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of the Iranian regime.
