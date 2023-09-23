Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos