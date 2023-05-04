NATO warns: Russia patrolling more throughout the Atlantic; Threat to undersea cables & pipelines

NATO Intelligence Chief has warned russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish western nations for supporting Ukraine. Threats to undersea cables & pipelines have become a focus of public attention. Last year, unexplained explosions crippled the Nord stream 1 & 2 pipelines, built to ship gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic sea. As concerns grow over the security of undersea cables, western countries are setting out to turn the North Sea into a green power engine. Analysts say NATO adversaries realise the huge strategic advantage of being able to threaten the security of western internet, energy & financial systems. As part of an underwater reconnaissance programme, Russia is reportedly mapping allied critical infrastructure on land & the seabed. NATO allies are closely monitoring Russian vessels equipped with sensors that can collect electronic or acoustic information from the seabed. Spy ships can be identified by their antennae or unusual activity near critical areas.