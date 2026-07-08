/NATO unleashes secret AI weapon against Russia

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 20:57 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 20:57 IST
NATO has quietly approved Palantir’s AI system to identify targets in the field. The move signals a major shift in how the alliance fights modern wars — using artificial intelligence to process data, spot threats, and speed up decisions against Russia. Called a “secret AI weapon” by insiders, the system could change battlefield strategy in the Ukraine war and beyond. What does this mean for warfare, accountability, and the future of AI in the military? We break it down.