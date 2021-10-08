NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg speaks on relations between Russia and NATO

Oct 08, 2021, 12:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After expelling officials from Moscow for alleged spying NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said that relations between Russia and NATO are at their "Lowest point since the end of the cold war" and that's because of the russian behaviour."
