NATO remains fully committed to fighting against terrorism worldwide, says Blinken
Dec 01, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken addresses the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia. Blinken said that NATO remains fully committed to fighting against terrorism worldwide and the US will use all its capability to aid in their fight.
