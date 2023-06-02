NATO meet concludes, now stage set for Vilnius summit
The informal meeting of NATO's foreign ministers has concluded the meeting saw deliberations on several pressing issues which concerns the 30-member block this ranged from Sweden's membership in NATO to the war in Ukraine. The meeting in Oslo has set the stage for the Block's main Summit which will be held in Lithuanian Capital Vilnius next month, one of the issues which dominated the agenda during the foreign Minister's meeting was on how to evolve the relationship with Ukraine.