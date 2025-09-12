LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /NATO Closely Watches as Russia and Belarus Launch Zapad 2025 Military Drills

NATO Closely Watches as Russia and Belarus Launch Zapad 2025 Military Drills

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 17:51 IST
NATO Closely Watches as Russia and Belarus Launch Zapad 2025 Military Drills
NATO is keeping a close watch as Russia and Belarus kick off their joint Zapad 2025 military drills, heightening tensions in the region.

Trending Topics

trending videos