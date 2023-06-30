NATO Chief Stoltenberg to stay, UK Defence Minister & Danish PM quit race | Russia-Ukraine war

NATO countries have agreed to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and will make a formal announcement next week. The former Norwegian premier, at helm of the military alliance since 2014, already had his term prolonged a year to October; in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO diplomats confirmed 31 member states had reached a consensus to prolong the tenure after struggling to find suitable replacement by a Summit in Lithuania in 2 weeks. Others seen as potential candidates, including Danish Prime Minister Freder-Iksen & British defence minister Wallace, have recently dropped out of contention. Some experts view the Russia-Ukraine war as a manifestation of the renewed geopolitical rivalry between major world powers. Analysts say Moscow is seeking to alter the western-led system prevailing since the end of the cold war. Western allies say the war has broken the entire security architecture built patiently on the European continent over many decades.