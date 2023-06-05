NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg: Sweden has fulfilled obligations

NATO Chief advises turkier to drop its opposition to Sweden's entry into the block on a visit to Istanbul stoltenberger that Sweden has taken concrete steps to address all of turkey's concerns turkey has expressed its opposition to Sweden's admission to the defense cooperation the Balkan nation has previously accused Stockholm of failing to take concrete steps to crack down on the elements turkey deems as an existential threat a concern Sweden has now fully taken care of Stockholm has seen important steps to align with turkey's prerequisites including amending their constitution ending an arms embargo and more importantly stepping up their counter-terrorism cooperation.