The protesters gathered all across the US to protest President Donald Trump's administration's actions, from his immigration crackdown to the taking away of transgender rights and proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators were protesting in 50 states across the country on Wednesday. They were seen taking part in the 50501 Movement. The 50501 Movement, as it is being called, refers to "50 protests in 50 states on one day." Watch in for more details!