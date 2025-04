In Nigeria anti-government sentiment has been brewing for a while. Across the country, tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets to protest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration. These are the images from Lagos and Abuja, where protests have gained momentum, from anti-government chants to demanding a repeal of the cybercrime act and an end to emergency rule echoed on the streets. Defying the police warning, the protesters marched towards the Lagos State House of Assembly, an action that triggered a police crackdown, including the use of tear gas shells.