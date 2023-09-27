Nations voice their concerns about climate change | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
For all their differences, countries across the world are one in recognising the threat posed by global warming, which affects humans and other species as well. the united nations is now seeing a trend where climate change is debated as a issue of concern to be dealt with urgency. On Tuesday, Maldives Foreign Minister spoke before the u-n general assembly he expressed his concern over the rising sea levels as this effect of climate change may wipe his country off the map.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos