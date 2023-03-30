Nashville shooting: Gigi Hadid speaks out

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has a request for her fans after a 28-year-old fatally shot six people at a Nashville elementary school on Monday. A woman who was a former student of the school open fired on the school. Later, the assailant was also shot dead by the police. Hadid, who stands against violence, spoke up about the current violent situation in the United States of America. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram to request her fans to make conscious choices when it comes to electing people for the country.