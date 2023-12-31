LIVE TV

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe plans to ‘touch the Sun’ in 2024

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
NASA's Parker Solar Probe is set to race past the sun at a godly speed of 195 km/s, or 435,000 mph on December 24, 2024.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos