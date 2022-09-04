NASA's Artemis I launch remains a non-starter, aborted for the 2nd time in a week

Published: Sep 04, 2022
After aborting the launch of Artemis I twice within a week, NASA's latest mission to the moon remained a non-starter on Saturday as the rocket developed a large fuel leak hours before the second launch attempt.
