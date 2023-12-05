NASA sidesteps ban by US, appeals researchers to gather moon samples from China
The researchers at NASA, while sidestepping the ban imposed by the United States, have been allowed to study the moon samples collected by China, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the space agencies of the two countries. The laws by the US have till now kept NASA and its counterpart the China National Space Administration (CNSA) at a distance, but now they have been allowed to work together, the South China Morning Post reported.