LIVE TV

NASA sidesteps ban by US, appeals researchers to gather moon samples from China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
The researchers at NASA, while sidestepping the ban imposed by the United States, have been allowed to study the moon samples collected by China, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the space agencies of the two countries. The laws by the US have till now kept NASA and its counterpart the China National Space Administration (CNSA) at a distance, but now they have been allowed to work together, the South China Morning Post reported.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos