LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /NASA’s Nuclear Plan to Save the Moon & Protect Earth’s Satellites

NASA’s Nuclear Plan to Save the Moon & Protect Earth’s Satellites

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 20:53 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 20:53 IST
NASA’s Nuclear Plan to Save the Moon & Protect Earth’s Satellites
NASA is reportedly exploring a nuclear-powered plan to stabilize the Moon as fears grow about a potential lunar crash scenario that could endanger Earth’s satellite network.

Trending Topics

trending videos