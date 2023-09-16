NASA Chief says Aliens exist | This World

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
NASA Chief Bill Nelson has said that he personally believes that aliens do exist. This comes after a self-proclaimed UFO researcher presented 'alien bodies' before the Mexican Parliament. Were the bodies really extra-terrestrial? Listen in to Vikram Chandra.

