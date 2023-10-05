NASA aims to build moon homes for humans by 2040

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Well, it's an interesting thing to hear and say the moon may soon be open for business. Right now the geopolitical race for a piece of the moon is heating up this as China, the US and India all are vying for dominance. Our next report will get you all the details.

