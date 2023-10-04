NASA aims to build moon homes by 2040

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Check the story to know how NASA, is planning to build houses on the moon by 2040 - and Mars could be next. The U.S. Space Agency recently granted a pioneering construction firm $60 million to build a house on the moon. These lunar homes can be used not just by astronauts but by ordinary civilians as well.

