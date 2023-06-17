Narendra Modi`s US Visit: A watershed moment for India-US ties
A momentous chapter in the history of these two great democracies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his highly anticipated four-day state visit to the United States on Monday, the world eagerly awaits the dawn of a new era of partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies. Modi joins an exclusive group of leaders, including Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela who have twice addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in the past.