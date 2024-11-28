The Colombian Navy has conducted a massive drug bust, seizing three "narco-submarines" that were trafficking cocaine. These submarines were transporting drugs across the Pacific Ocean, from South America to Australia. Over six weeks, drugs worth more than $8 billion have been confiscated in what is being referred to as "Operation Orion." This operation was carried out with the assistance of security agencies from the United States, Brazil, Spain, and the Netherlands.
Narco Submarines Intercepted in Massive Pacific Drug Bust
