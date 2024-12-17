Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has reiterated the importance of a 70-hour workweek for young Indians, emphasizing hard work as a path to national progress.
Narayana Murthy Reignites 70-Hour Workweek Debate
Advertisment
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has reiterated the importance of a 70-hour workweek for young Indians, emphasizing hard work as a path to national progress.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.