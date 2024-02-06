Namibia mourns the death of President Hage Geingob

Namibia is in mourning after the nation lost one of its most charismatic leaders, Hage Geingob. Namibians held a candlelit vigil in the capital, Windhoek, to pay homage to their late president. The much-respected leader, who was receiving treatment for cancer, passed away at the age of 82. Geingob played a central role in what has become one of Africa's most stable democracies after returning from a long exile in Botswana and the United States as an anti-apartheid activist. The Southern African nation quickly swore in his deputy, Nangolo Mbumba, as acting president to complete what was his second and final term in office.