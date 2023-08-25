Naked and mysterious 'wolf man' seen roaming in Harz mountains of Germany

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
A mysterious 'wolf man' was seen roaming around the forests in central Germany's Harz mountains by some hikers, reported Bild. The man, who is said to have lived for five years in the forest, was captured by two hikers on the camera, who as per reports saw him naked, without a piece of cloth on his body, and carrying a wooden spear at the foot of a ruined castle. In the blurry photos, the man is looking either covered in dirt or extremely hairy while he is sitting on the ground and playing with the sand.

