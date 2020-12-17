Nagorno-Karabakh accuses Azeri forces of capturing troops despite ceasefire

Dec 17, 2020, 02.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ethnic Armenian authorities in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azeri forces on Wednesday of capturing several dozen of their troops, putting further strain on a ceasefire deal that brought an end to bloody fighting in the region last month.
