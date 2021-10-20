Myanmar releases 5,600 prisoners held for anti-junta protests

Oct 20, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Myanmar’s military junta has released more than 5,600 people. They were arrested for protesting against or otherwise resisting the army’s seizure of power in February. However, there is no upate on Suu Kyi's release.
