Myanmar Military Junta Uses European Tech for Drone Attack: Rep

#GRAVITAS| Fresh research suggests Myanmar's military is using advanced European technology to protect its military drones from interference. According to a report by the UK-based Conflict Armament Research, Myanmar military obtained “anti-jamming” technology made in Europe through a Chinese company. Myanmar also reportedly ranks third globally for the most number of drone activites in conflict zones. Watch this video to find out more.