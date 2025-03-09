Myanmar Junta announces elections for late 2025 amid ongoing conflict
Myanmar’s military government has announced that general elections will be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The statement, made by the junta chief, marks the first specific timeline for the long-promised polls in the conflict-ridden nation.
