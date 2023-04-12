Myanmar in chaos, economy in tatters | Military rule vs ethnic minority armies & resistance fighters

Dozens of people in central Myanmar were killed in air strikes on Tuesday. Myanmar's ruling junta confirmed that it carried out an airstrike on a village. UN & western powers condemned the attacks & demanded accountability. The south-east Asian country has been in chaos & its economy in tatters since the military seized power in 2021 coup. Attacks by ethnic minority armies & resistance fighters have challenged the rule of the military. The armed forces have been responding with air strikes & heavy weapons, including in civilian areas. At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to UN.