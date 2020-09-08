Myanmar elections: Low voter turnout expected due to COVID-19 rules

Sep 08, 2020, 04.35 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The Ministry of Health and Sports has issued stay-at-home orders in all 17 townships in Rakhine State and Yangon’s Thingangyun, Insein, North Okkalapa, Thaketa, Hlaing, Pazundaung and Mingaladon townships.