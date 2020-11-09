Myanmar Election: Suu Kyi's party expected to win 2nd term, supporters celebrate early results

Nov 09, 2020, 09.55 AM(IST)
State councillor Aung Suu Kyi's party takes the lead as counting get underway in Myanmar elections. Supporters of Suu Kyi's party, defied COVID-19 restrictions to celebrate the early results.
