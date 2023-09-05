Myanmar: Election Commission yet to announce new election dates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
It is expected that "elections will be held in early 2025," a member of a party supported by the junta said without going into further detail. The junta-stacked electoral commission announced on Tuesday that 36 political parties had been given permission to participate in any future elections, but it did not specify a timetable for when they will be held.

