Another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Myanmar on Sunday, following the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake that sent tremors across Thailand. The disaster has left over 1,600 dead and more than 3,000 injured. Bridges have collapsed, buildings have crumbled, and power outages continue. Emergency teams, including USAID and WHO, are mobilizing relief efforts, while India has sent 15 tonnes of aid. Watch this for more details!