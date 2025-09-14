LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Myanmar: Arakan army blames Junta military for deadly midnight attack

Myanmar: Arakan army blames Junta military for deadly midnight attack

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 09:06 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 09:06 IST
Myanmar: Arakan army blames Junta military for deadly midnight attack
An air strike in Myanmar’s Rakhine kills 22 students, with armed group blaming the junta for the attack.

Trending Topics

trending videos