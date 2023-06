Fierce fighting between Myanmar’s army & resistance fighters has reportedly killed at least 26 civilians, including 6 kids, in an area east of the capital. The fighting took place in Shan state’s Pekon township. It is a hotly contested area in the armed struggle that arose in 2021, when the army seized power from the elected govt of Aung San Suu Kyi. The 2021 army takeover prompted widespread public protests.