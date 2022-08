Andorra's foreign minister Maria Ubach Font, who was on India visit earlier this week has said that her visit will "reinforce bilateral cooperation" even as she lauded India's "active" role at the United Nations. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, FM Font said," India is an active country and member of UNSC and I am sure that also brings ideas and new ways of working in order to help the house of the UN to go further in its objectives."