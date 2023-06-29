Muthu Raja to be translocated to Thailand

Elephant Muthu Raja that is at the centre of a Sri Lanka-Thailand diplomatic row is to be translocated back to his home country Thailand. Raja had been gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001 to carry Buddhist relics at processions. 22 years on though, he suffers from a range of health issues arising out of alleged negligence and even maltreatment. The issue takes centre stage amid reports of lack of care of pachyderms and other animals in Sri Lanka. Echoes of the Nur Jehan case in Pakistan earlier this year ring out too.