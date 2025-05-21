Published: May 21, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 23:34 IST
Musk signals pullback from US political donations to focus on business
#GRAVITAS | The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is planning to cut down on his rather generous spending for his political allies. This would mark a clear u-turn from his previous acts of funding campaigns, big and small. Meanwhile, Musk said that he remains committed in staying Tesla CEO for the next five years. Watch this video to find out more.