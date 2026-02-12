/Musk’s xAI Faces Founder Exodus Amid Tech Talent Turbulence

Elon Musk’s xAI startup is experiencing a significant exodus of founders and top technical talent, fueling uncertainty about the company’s future direction. Sources report that departures include several high-profile engineers and early employees, citing internal challenges and strategic disagreements. Industry analysts warn that this talent turbulence could hinder xAI’s ambitious AI initiatives and slow innovation in critical projects. Musk has yet to publicly address the departures, but the shake-up highlights the pressures of running a fast-moving AI company in a competitive market.