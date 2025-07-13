/Musk's AI company apologised over few anti-semitic posts by its Grok chatbot

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 11:45 IST
Jul 13, 2025, 11:45 IST

AI chatbot Grok, which is produced by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, issued an apology Saturday after it made numerous antisemitic posts on X this week following an update.

