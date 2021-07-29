Musical 'Anything Goes' a tonic for London audiences after COVID, says cast | WION

Jul 29, 2021, 08:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Cast members from revived musical comedy "Anything Goes" hope to bring some relief to audiences from the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the first major shows to open in London since the easing of restrictions in England last week.
