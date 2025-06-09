LOGIN
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 19:21 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 19:21 IST

Mumbai train mishap: 13 passengers fall off train, 4 dead

A tragic incident occurred near Mumbra station in Maharashtra when 13 passengers fell off a train, resulting in four fatalities. Overcrowding is believed to be the primary cause of the accident.

