/Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Homes Match Manhattan Prices

Premium apartments in Mumbai’s Worli area are now priced at up to 100,000 rupees per square foot, putting them on par with New York’s Lower Manhattan. A recent report by Anarock Group and 360 One Wealth highlights the rapid rise of India’s ultra-luxury real estate market, driven by domestic wealth. Worli now accounts for 40% of India’s high-end apartments, with multiple projects worth over 19,000 crore rupees under construction.