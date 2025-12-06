/Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Homes Match Manhattan Prices

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 24:19 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 24:19 IST
Premium apartments in Mumbai’s Worli area are now priced at up to 100,000 rupees per square foot, putting them on par with New York’s Lower Manhattan. A recent report by Anarock Group and 360 One Wealth highlights the rapid rise of India’s ultra-luxury real estate market, driven by domestic wealth. Worli now accounts for 40% of India’s high-end apartments, with multiple projects worth over 19,000 crore rupees under construction.

