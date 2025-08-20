/Mumbai Floods: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, More Rains Expected | GRAVITAS

Torrential rains in parts of India's western Maharashtra state brought widespread destruction and triggered waterlogging and floods on Tuesday (August 19), killing at least four, official said. While India's financial capital witnessed heavy waterlogging, swollen Godavari river brought a deluge, which destroyed houses and pushed people on the roads in Nanded district. India's weather office has issued alerts of flooding and heavy rains in the 24 hours for several coastal districts in the western state.