Mumbai: 52 Exotic Reptiles Seized From Passenger Arriving From Bangkok

Indian authorities have arrested a man for attempting to smuggle dozens of rare reptiles, including venomous snakes, into the country. The Indian national, who had arrived from Thailand, was intercepted by customs officials at Mumbai airport on Sunday. Officials reported that the man's checked-in luggage contained a number of concealed reptiles, among them 47 venomous vipers.